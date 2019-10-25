Fire Burned 150 Decares of Junipers and Shrubs near Gotse Delchev

A big fire broke out last night around midnight near Gotse Delchev. 150 decares of junipers and shrubs near Teshovo village have been destroyed by the flames, the Southwestern State Enterprise told Focus News Agency.

The forest has not been greatly affected – about 3 decares of deciduous beech forest. More than 30 Gotse Delchev state forestry employees participated in the extinguishing, as well as local firefighters. They were able to take control of the fire in the morning hours of today. The cause of the fire, most likely, was human negligence.