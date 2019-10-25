Warning: Fake Hypertension Medicine on the Internet

Fake hypertension medicine, which promises miraculous results, is being sold on several websites, NOVA TV reports.



In one of them, the product, which is actually a nutritional supplement, is advertised on the back of the health ministry. The site featured a fake interview with the creator of the drug in question, who claimed the drug was revolutionary and developed in conjunction with the health ministry.



The article speculates with the name of Deputy Minister Svetlana Yordanova and says that the product can be found at the pharmacy of the department. To mislead consumers, fraudsters also misused the public television logo, suggesting that the information was contained there.



The department has already signaled to the State Security Service for abuse. The site was shut down in the afternoon.