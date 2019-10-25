Transport in Italy is Paralyzed by Strikes

National and local transport, schools, lawyers, magistrates and a range of public services are involved in the protest for better pay and working conditions.

Most serious is the impact on air transport - the air traffic controllers will not work for two hours, and the staff of Alitalia Airlines will have up to 24 hours. It canceled over 200 flights, preparing an emergency plan to assist affected passengers.

Rail is guaranteed at certain times of the day.

The strike in public transport affects Milan and Rome most of all. In the capital, this is the first universal city strike because all municipal cleaner companies protest and citizens are united with them, dissatisfied with living in degradation and poor services, and employees working under degrading conditions.

"This is a protest for Rome and it is not frivolous," the unions said.

Bulgaria is also affected by the strike in Italy. Alitalia flights from Rome Fiumicino to Sofia Airport and back will not be performed.