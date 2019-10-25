The Tesla Plant in Shanghai Has Begun Trial Production
The giant Tesla plant, which was built in less than ten months, began test production ahead of schedule, the automaker said this week.
According to the announcement, complete vehicles are now being manufactured on a temporary basis, from the bodywork, to painting and assembly. The plant is about 65% cheaper than those in the US producing Model 3.
"China is the largest market in the world for midsize sedans. "With Model 3 priced on par with gasoline-powered mid-sized sedans, we believe China could become the biggest market for Model 3", "the company said in a statement.
The carmaker also informs that the Model Y is expected to be introduced by the summer of 2020.
