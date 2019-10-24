Russia's Territory is Expanding Because of the Melting Arctic Ice

The largest country in the world is expanding, according to a Russian naval expedition to the Arctic Ocean, where 5 small islands were discovered after the ice was withdrawn.

The new land is located in a bay located in the New Earth archipelago in the far North of Russia.

According to the head of the Russian Northern Fleet, Alexander Moses, the islands were previously considered glaciers. He said the melting of the ice and the slippage caused by the warming of the climate led to the discovery.

The new territories are about eight football fields in size. Between 2015 and 2019, the Arctic ice melt was the largest ever recorded, according to a UN Climate Change Report released in September this year.

The Russian expedition, which discovered the five islands, was made up of about 60 people. It was the first time they had moved to this part of the world not with an ice breaker, as is usual practice, but with a ship.