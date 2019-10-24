African Countries Order $ 14 Billion Worth of Military Output from Russia

The value of Russian defense production orders for African countries located south of the Sahara desert has exceeded $ 2 billion. This was reported by Dmitry Shugaev, director of The Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, quoted by BGNES.

The entire portfolio of orders from African countries amounts to $ 14 billion, he said.

Russia's military-technical cooperation with African countries has been developing dynamically for five years. Each year countries in the region account for 30-40 percent of Russia's arms exports, Shugaev said.

The growing number of contacts at all levels, including meetings of heads of state, representatives of military agencies and defense companies, contributes to the positive dynamics in this sector of international cooperation.

