Survey: Europeans Have Become more Tolerant, Bulgarians Don't Accept the Different

Europeans have become more tolerant of different social groups, but not Bulgarians, Eurobarometer survey shows. According to it, Bulgarians are least inclined to elect a homosexual as a political leader. Only 18% of people living in Bulgaria would consider it normal for а premier to be gay. In comparison, this is quite normal for 98% of the Dutch.

Only 7% of Bulgarians would accept their child to be homosexual, while for 55% of Europeans think this is quite normal. Europeans have become more tolerant of religious differences, and anti-Semitism is also much more muted. However, more than half of the inhabitants of the Old Continent still have reservations about transgender and Roma and would not approve representatives of these groups to take representative positions.