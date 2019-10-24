Survey: Europeans Have Become more Tolerant, Bulgarians Don't Accept the Different

Society | October 24, 2019, Thursday // 11:02| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Survey: Europeans Have Become more Tolerant, Bulgarians Don't Accept the Different www.pixabay.com

Europeans have become more tolerant of different social groups, but not Bulgarians, Eurobarometer survey shows. According to it, Bulgarians are least inclined to elect a homosexual as a political leader. Only 18% of people living in Bulgaria would consider it normal for а premier to be gay. In comparison, this is quite normal for 98% of the Dutch.

Only 7% of Bulgarians would accept their child to be homosexual, while for 55% of Europeans think this is quite normal. Europeans have become more tolerant of religious differences, and anti-Semitism is also much more muted. However, more than half of the inhabitants of the Old Continent still have reservations about transgender and Roma and would not approve representatives of these groups to take representative positions.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Europeans, Bulgarians, tolerant, Eurobarometer
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria