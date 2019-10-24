The Identification of the 39 Victims in the Essex Truck Has Begun

Crime | October 24, 2019, Thursday // 07:46| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Identification of the 39 Victims in the Essex Truck Has Begun

Police have begun work to identify the 39 victims found in a truck in Essex.

The investigation into the serious incident continues. It is known that the truck has Bulgarian registration, but after leaving our country in 2017, it has never returned to our territory. It is registered in the name of an Irish citizen. The truck entered British territory from Belgium, police confirmed. The driver of the truck, Irishman Mo Robinson, was arrested.

In the meantime, British police have found nine more migrants in a truck on a highway in Kent, South East England. They were examined by medics and submitted to the migration services.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Essex, victims, migrants, Murder, crime
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria