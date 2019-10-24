The Identification of the 39 Victims in the Essex Truck Has Begun

Police have begun work to identify the 39 victims found in a truck in Essex.

The investigation into the serious incident continues. It is known that the truck has Bulgarian registration, but after leaving our country in 2017, it has never returned to our territory. It is registered in the name of an Irish citizen. The truck entered British territory from Belgium, police confirmed. The driver of the truck, Irishman Mo Robinson, was arrested.

In the meantime, British police have found nine more migrants in a truck on a highway in Kent, South East England. They were examined by medics and submitted to the migration services.