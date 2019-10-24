The Identification of the 39 Victims in the Essex Truck Has Begun
Police have begun work to identify the 39 victims found in a truck in Essex.
The investigation into the serious incident continues. It is known that the truck has Bulgarian registration, but after leaving our country in 2017, it has never returned to our territory. It is registered in the name of an Irish citizen. The truck entered British territory from Belgium, police confirmed. The driver of the truck, Irishman Mo Robinson, was arrested.
In the meantime, British police have found nine more migrants in a truck on a highway in Kent, South East England. They were examined by medics and submitted to the migration services.
- » PM Boyko Borissov: Over 62 Tonnes of Cut Tobacco Detained by the Customs and the Ministry of the Interior
- » Three Bulgarians Have Been Sentenced in London for Sexual Exploitation
- » Five People Have Been Detained for Participating in a Migrant Trafficking Group
- » 39 Bodies Were Found in Lorry Container Arriving from Bulgaria to the UK
- » 33 Bulgarian Women Were Killed by a Family Member or Intimate Partner in 2018
- » Two Underage Migrants Arrested for Raping a Girl in Sofia