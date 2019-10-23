A Greek Coast Guard Boat Crashed into a Migrant Boat

A Greek coastguard patrol boat crashed into a migrant boat this night, according to the BGNES. Three people, including a 3-year-old child, are missing. Six people injured.

The accident happened east of Kos Island.

According to preliminary information from the Port Authority, the incident happened when a small coast guard boat was conducting routine patrols in the area. Employees did not notice the migrant boat as it was without navigation lights.

There were 34 migrants on the boat. After the collision, everyone fell into the water. 31 people were rescued by the crew of a Frontex ship patrolling the area. Six of the migrants were injured and taken to Kos hospital.