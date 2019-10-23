Bulgaria and Georgia Restore Direct Airline

Bulgaria and Georgia to re-open Sofia-Tbilisi direct flight. This was made clear after a meeting between Transport Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and Georgian Prime Minister Georgy Gakharia. The Transport Minister participated in the Silk Road forum, which brought together ministers, business representatives and experts in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi.

Rosen Zhelyazkov, Minister of Transport, Information Technology and Communications: There is such a desire on the part of a low-cost carrier, who said that the connection between Georgia and Sofia is of interest to him. So for tourism this will be extremely important.



Duplication of the Burgas-Batumi ferry was also discussed by Rosen Zhelyazkov, Georgian Prime Minister Georgy Gakharia and Economy Minister Natela Turnava.

Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia: Bulgaria may be Georgia's door to the European Union. We are both in the Black Sea region. The saying goes: the mountain protects, the sea connects. If we remove the last trade barriers, we will be equal players in the new Silk Road.

The turnover between Bulgaria and Georgia is half a billion dollars a year.

Georgia has a free trade agreement with the EU and China and is at the center of the Silk Road, China's large-scale $ 1 trillion investment program, which should link Asia and Europe to new trade routes.

Prime Minister of Georgia: Creating new transport and trade corridors between Europe and Asia is no longer just an opportunity but a necessity. Bulgaria is on the path of these corridors.



Religious and cultural tourism is the area with the highest development potential between the two countries. 15,000 Georgians visit Bulgaria, mainly the Bachkovo Monastery, which developed as a center of Georgian monasticism in the 11th century.