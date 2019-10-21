Brexit Will Affect the Welfare of Countries, the ECB Director Warned

World » EU | October 21, 2019, Monday // 12:39| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Brexit Will Affect the Welfare of Countries, the ECB Director Warned www.pixabay.com

Britain's exit from the EU will lead to a slight decline in welfare, said Christine Lagarde, director of the European Central Bank, in an interview with the BBC.

Lagarde said Brexit saddened her and warned that it would affect "both the UK and certain countries in the European Union, Ireland in particular, Germany, the Netherlands. And everybody will be a little less well-off as a result. 
At its extraordinary meeting on Saturday, the British Parliament did not agree with the government's agreement with Brussels. Then, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, compelled by a law passed by Parliament, formally requested the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, to postpone Brexit until 31 January 2020.

Johnson, however, did not sign the letter, and afterwards sent a personal message to Tusk, stating that he himself was against the postponement. According to him, this "will hurt the interests of the UK".

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Brexit, christine lagarde, ECB, welfare
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria