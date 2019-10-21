Brexit Will Affect the Welfare of Countries, the ECB Director Warned

Britain's exit from the EU will lead to a slight decline in welfare, said Christine Lagarde, director of the European Central Bank, in an interview with the BBC.

Lagarde said Brexit saddened her and warned that it would affect "both the UK and certain countries in the European Union, Ireland in particular, Germany, the Netherlands. And everybody will be a little less well-off as a result.

At its extraordinary meeting on Saturday, the British Parliament did not agree with the government's agreement with Brussels. Then, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, compelled by a law passed by Parliament, formally requested the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, to postpone Brexit until 31 January 2020.

Johnson, however, did not sign the letter, and afterwards sent a personal message to Tusk, stating that he himself was against the postponement. According to him, this "will hurt the interests of the UK".