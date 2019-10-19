Boris Johnson: UK Will Leave the EU even if the Agreement Is Rejected

Britain will leave the EU on October 31, even if the Brexit agreement is rejected by the deputies, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, quoted by BTA.

"We will leave the EU on October 31," Johnson said ahead of tomorrow's vote on the agreement in the British Parliament. He assured that the agreement negotiated with the EU provides the best way out of the Brexit crisis.

"There is no better outcome than the one I will defend tomorrow. "I want colleagues on all sides of the House to think about a world tomorrow night in which we've got this thing done,"

"I think the nation will heave a great sigh of relief."

Johnson told BBC and ITV.