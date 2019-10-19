Boris Johnson: UK Will Leave the EU even if the Agreement Is Rejected

World | October 19, 2019, Saturday // 08:56| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Boris Johnson: UK Will Leave the EU even if the Agreement Is Rejected novinite.bg

Britain will leave the EU on October 31, even if the Brexit agreement is rejected by the deputies, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, quoted by BTA.

"We will leave the EU on October 31," Johnson said ahead of tomorrow's vote on the agreement in the British Parliament. He assured that the agreement negotiated with the EU provides the best way out of the Brexit crisis.

"There is no better outcome than the one I will defend tomorrow. "I want colleagues on all sides of the House to think about a world tomorrow night in which we've got this thing done," 

"I think the nation will heave a great sigh of relief."

Johnson told BBC and ITV.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Boris Johnson, Brexit, EU, UK, deal
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria