Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha: Brexit Is a Colossal Mistake

"To me, Brexit is a colossal mistake. But this is my opinion, I am not the Prime Minister of Great Britain." This comment was made by former Prime Minister Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, who was awarded the Hunziker Medal at a ceremony in Plovdiv. The prize is from the International Association of Philatelic Experts (AIEP) for a significant contribution to research.

"Hopefully, reason and pragmatism will prevail. Otherwise, imagine what it will be like for the residents there and their citizens living in Europe. It's very unfortunate," Saxe-Coburg-Gotha said.

According to him, however, the last word has not yet been said about Brexit, as well as northern Macedonia and Albania.

"I hope for the negotiations to begin. But generally speaking, we should be optimistic about everything, because there is no other useful move for Europe than to remain united. And most of all, to consolidate with the last non-EU countries. Imagine if each country played individually on the world stage - we have no chance. I think Europe should not be viewed apocalyptically and with pessimism. On the contrary, " Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha added.