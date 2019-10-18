US and Greece with New Ambassadors to Bulgaria

US and Greek ambassadors handed their letters of credence to President Rumen Radev.

The official ceremony of welcoming the two foreign diplomats took place at 10.00 am in front of the Presidency building. The National Guards Unit of Bulgaria participated in the event and paid tribute to the ambassadors.

The US ambassador arrived in Bulgaria on Wednesday. She is a career diplomat who studied at Georgetown and Princeton Universities. She is fluent in 9 languages, including two Balkan languages ​​- Greek and Turkish. Herro Mustafa replaced Eric Rubin.