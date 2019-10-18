Six Countries Sign Common Document on Mobility Package

It has been circulated to all relevant institutions, Prime Minister Borissov said.



Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have signed a joint document calling for a review of the Mobility Package. This was announced by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in Brussels, where the summit is being held.

In the document, the prime ministers of these countries insist on taking into account the impact of some of the measures in the package, which have a serious impact on both economic and green EU climate policies.

The mobile package is under negotiation between the three main European institutions, where it can still undergo change. The negotiation process is expected to be completed within a few months.

The letter states that a thorough discussion is needed which takes into account the national specificities of all Member States, including those located at the external borders of the EU.

"We will not adopt measures that create unnecessary divisions in the EU. We are strongly convinced that new legislative measures must be realistic, proportionate and non-discriminatory. They must keep competition in the EU's transport sector without putting our companies in a worse position than companies originating in third countries'', the letter said.

It is also indicated that some of the proposals in the Package will lead to an increase in the number of empty truck courses, which automatically means serious additional hundreds of thousands of tonnes of carbon emissions per year.

The six Prime Ministers call on the European Parliament and the Commission to carefully analyze the proposals related to the Mobility I Package and to evaluate the impact of all the measures under discussion before proceeding.