The Etna Volcano Erupted Again

October 18, 2019, Friday
www.pixabay.com

A new eruption of the Etna volcano, accompanied by increased seismic activity, has been detected by specialists of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology of Italy.

According to scientists, there was a magnitude 3.3 earthquake in the province of Catania on the east coast of Sicily on Friday night.
The epicentre was 9 km deep. Felt in Milo, Zafferana Etnea and Sant`Alfio. There are no reports of casualties and destruction.

