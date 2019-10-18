The Etna Volcano Erupted Again
www.pixabay.com
According to scientists, there was a magnitude 3.3 earthquake in the province of Catania on the east coast of Sicily on Friday night.
A new eruption of the Etna volcano, accompanied by increased seismic activity, has been detected by specialists of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology of Italy.
The epicentre was 9 km deep. Felt in Milo, Zafferana Etnea and Sant`Alfio. There are no reports of casualties and destruction.
