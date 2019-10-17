A New Substance Was Included in the Drug List

A new substance is included in the drug list. This is clear from a Council of Ministers decision amending the Ordinance on the procedure for classifying plants and substances as narcotic.

The change puts a new substance under control by including it in Schedule I - "Plants and Substances at High Risk to Public Health due to the Harmful Abuse of Prohibited Use in Human and Veterinary Medicine".

The substance is from the group of synthetic cannabinoids and is controlled by a proposal of the Military Medical Academy, based on the opinion of the Expert Council of the National Council on Narcotic Drugs.

The expected outcome of the proposed change is to limit the risk of substance abuse, traffic prevention and distribution.