Five Casualties Following the Severe Earthquake in the Philippines

October 17, 2019, Thursday
Bulgaria: Five Casualties Following the Severe Earthquake in the Philippines

The death toll of yesterday's 6.3 magnitude earthquake in the Southern Philippines, has increased to five people and dozens have been injured, authorities said.

The quake shook North Cotabato and neighbouring provinces and caused landslides and a fire at the mall.

Two 2 and 7 year old girls and a mother with a child were killed and one man suffered a heart attack.

Last night, another 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck the eastern province of Davao. Philippine seismologists said it was not a secondary earthquake and so far there is no evidence of casualties or damage.

Phillipines, Earthquake, casualties
