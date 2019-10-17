EU and UK Reach Deal on Brexit. REACTIONS

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has announced that Britain and the European Union have agreed on a new Brexit deal.

"Wherever there is a will, there is a deal - we have one! It is a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the United Kingdom, and it demonstrates our commitment to finding a solution. I recommend the EU Summit (taking place today and tomorrow in Brussels) to approve this deal, "Juncker said.

In a letter to the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk recommended that the EU approve the deal, with Jean-Claude Juncker writing that "the negotiating parties have reached an agreement on a revised Protocol on Ireland / Northern Ireland and on the revision of the Political Declaration".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also said Britain and the European Union have agreed on a "great" new deal for Brexit and called on British lawmakers to approve it over the weekend.



"We have a great new deal that will bring us back in control'', Johnson wrote on Twitter.

"Parliament must now approve the new Brexit deal on Saturday so that we can move on to other priorities such as the cost of living, the National Health, Violence and Crime Office in the country," he added.

However, the Northern Ireland Democratic Unionist Party has announced that it has not changed its position and cannot support the deal proposed by Boris Johnson and the European Union.

Reactions

According to opposition Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbin, the people must have the final say on the issue in a new referendum. Corbin called on British MPs to reject the new deal.

The Liberal Democrats also declared a second referendum.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte described the news as "very encouraging". Now we have to look into the details, "he added.

His Finnish counterpart, Antti Rinne, has announced that the ball is now in the field of the British Parliament.

The Brexit deal is fair and reasonable, said EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier.