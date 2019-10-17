Foreign Ministry: Big Protests are Expected to Block Barcelona

In the days remaining until the end of the week, tensions and opposition between protesters and law enforcement officials in the Spanish Autonomous Region of Catalonia and its capital Barcelona are expected to increase. A general strike was announced on October 18, the Foreign Ministry announced.

The blockade of a number of highways and airports is adding a new wave of political protests, involving student rallies, street fighting, barricades and protracted demonstrations around government agencies, the location of which actually coincides with major tourist areas in major Catalan cities.

There is a great danger that the places with the main attractions will become a scene of unrest and violence.

It is recommended that Bulgarian citizens do not urgently travel to Catalonia before and during the general strike announced on Friday, and that Bulgarian residents or tourists permanently residing in the area should avoid the areas where protest events are organized.

The previous warnings and announcements from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria remain in force.

Our Consulate General in Barcelona and our Embassy in Madrid are monitoring the situation and are ready to assist as needed.

Bulgarian citizens can contact the Barcelona FC by telephone: +34 937 969 950, as well as by emergency telephone number: +34 619 217 097 and the Madrid Embassy by telephone: +34 913 455 761; +34 913 456 651 and on-call hotline: + 34 678 013 846.