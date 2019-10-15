France Blocks the Start of EU Membership Talks with Skopje and Tirana

EU Ministers for EU Affairs had to give green light today in Luxembourg to start the negotiation process with the two Balkan countries. However, Paris was strongly opposed.

Other countries such as the Netherlands and Denmark have demanded the separation of the two countries and the opening of negotiations with northern Macedonia only.

The disappointment in Skopje and Tirana is great.

