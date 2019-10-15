Typhoon Hagibis Death Toll Rises to 70

October 15, 2019
Bulgaria: Typhoon Hagibis Death Toll Rises to 70 www.pixabay.com

On Saturday, typhoon Hagibis  has invaded Japan, causing record rainfall over vast areas of the country. Meteorologists have warned of more rains as well as flooding and mudslides.

Earlier DPA reported that 56 have already died in Japan as a result of typhoon Hagibis. However this number is now 70. 15 people are missing and over 200 are injured. Over 100 000 rescuers are carrying rescue and search activities but are unfortunately hampered by floods and landslides.

138,000 households in 13 prefectures are left without water. According to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, there are 34,000 households without electricity.

Tags: Hagibis, Japan, typhoon, death toll
