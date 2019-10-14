Typhoon Hagibis Death Toll Rises to 56

56 have already died in Japan as a result of typhoon Hagibis, according to DPA.

15 people are missing and over 200 are injured.

About 30,000 people in shelters.

Rescue and search activities are hampered by floods and landslides.

On Saturday, typhoon Hagibis has invaded Japan, causing record rainfall over vast areas of the country. Meteorologists have warned of more rains as well as flooding and mudslides.