Typhoon Hagibis Death Toll Rises to 56

World | October 14, 2019, Monday // 21:53| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Typhoon Hagibis Death Toll Rises to 56 www.pixabay.com

56 have already died in Japan as a result of typhoon Hagibis, according to DPA.

15 people are missing and over 200 are injured.

About 30,000 people in shelters.

Rescue and search activities are hampered by floods and landslides.

On Saturday, typhoon Hagibis  has invaded Japan, causing record rainfall over vast areas of the country. Meteorologists have warned of more rains as well as flooding and mudslides.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: floods, Japan, Hagibis, typhoon, injured, killed
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria