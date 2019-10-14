Ministry of the Interior: TISPOL Truck and Bus Operation Starting Today
A special Truck and Bus operation will be taking place from today, 14 October, to 20 October, in Bulgaria and all other member countries of the European Traffic Police Network TISPOL, said the Ministry of the Interior in a press release.
Officers of the Criminal and Economic Police, as well as employees of the Automobile Administration Executive Agency will also take part in the checks carried out in Bulgaria. Truck and bus control operations are on the TISPOL calendar as in serious road accidents involving such vehicles, the consequences are much more severe. Among the main causes of such accidents are failure to observe resting hours; speeding; use of alcohol, drugs and/or their analogues; transportation of unsecured cargo; vehicle overload.
- » The Bulgarian Catholic Apostolic Exarchate Elevated into Eparchy
- » Mostly Sunny Today, with Temperatures From 23C to 28C
- » Bulgarian Orthodox Christians Celebrate Petkovden
- » California Bans Leather and Fur Products
- » The Annual Sofia Marathon Stops the Traffic on some of the City's Central Streets
- » Museums and the Botanical Garden of BAS Will Be Free of Charge This Weekend