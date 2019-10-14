Ministry of the Interior: TISPOL Truck and Bus Operation Starting Today

A special Truck and Bus operation will be taking place from today, 14 October, to 20 October, in Bulgaria and all other member countries of the European Traffic Police Network TISPOL, said the Ministry of the Interior in a press release.

Officers of the Criminal and Economic Police, as well as employees of the Automobile Administration Executive Agency will also take part in the checks carried out in Bulgaria. Truck and bus control operations are on the TISPOL calendar as in serious road accidents involving such vehicles, the consequences are much more severe. Among the main causes of such accidents are failure to observe resting hours; speeding; use of alcohol, drugs and/or their analogues; transportation of unsecured cargo; vehicle overload.