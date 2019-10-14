Poland's Ruling Party Wins the Parliamentary Elections

Poland's ruling Conservative Nationalist Law and Justice Party wins the parliamentary elections held yesterday.



Exit polls suggest that governing is likely to retain an absolute majority. Justice and Justice Jaroslaw Kaczynski received 43.6 percent of the vote and 239 seats in the 460-seat lower house of parliament.

The main opposition force, the Civic Coalition, came in second with 27.4 percent of the vote, followed by the Union of the Democratic Left with 11.9 percent.

Turnout was 61.1 percent - the highest since 1989.