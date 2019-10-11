The EU Gives "Green Light" to Intensive Brexit Talks

The 27 Member States have given the green light to accelerated negotiations with UK, AFP reported. This happened during a meeting between EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier and the Permanent Representatives of the 27 in the EU.

The decision was made after today's interview with Barnier’s British counterpart, Stephen Barclay. Barnier described the meeting with Barkley as constructive, but called for patience.

According to EU sources, Barnier told the ambassadors that the UK had accepted that replacing the Irish border security mechanism would not lead to a customs border between the EU Member State and the Northern province of Ireland, Reuters reported.

According to European sources, the EU considers Britain's proposals sufficient to open negotiations for a new deal, DPA reported.

The European Commission has announced that London and Brussels have agreed to speed up negotiations in the coming days.

French President Emmanuel Macron hinted on Friday that the “next few hours” could be crucial regarding the possibility of a breakthrough on a Brexit deal.

Asked by a Reuters reporter if there was a “glimmer of hope” regarding a Brexit agreement, Macron replied: “Let us wait for the next few hours.”, Reuters reported.