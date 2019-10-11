The Royal Mint Will Launch Debit Bank Cards Made of Pure Gold

Society | October 11, 2019, Friday
Bulgaria: The Royal Mint Will Launch Debit Bank Cards Made of Pure Gold YouTube/The Royal Mint

The Royal Mint has announced the launch of debit bank cards made of pure gold, RIA Novosti reports.

The payment card of pure gold is intended for those who want access to exclusive banking privileges and for those who value high-quality luxury goods.

The Royal Mint is constantly innovating, and as the UK’s leading precious metals solutions provider, we are hugely excited to launch the solid gold Raris card in acknowledgement of growing consumer demands for unique and luxury payments cards,” Anne Jessopp, CEO of the Royal Mint, said in a statement Friday.

“In association with Mastercard and Accomplish Financial, Raris – the first payment card manufactured by The Royal Mint – is a combination over a 1,100 years of Royal Mint craftsmanship with tomorrow’s payment technology.”

The card will be made from 18 carat gold with the name and signature of the holder engraved. Cardholders will have access to advanced banking features and privileges, such as zero rate when performing currency transactions or a 24-hour concierge service for travel.

Tags: The Royal Mint, debit card, MasterCard, gold
