Free Breast Cancer Examinations

From 10 am to 1 pm Alexandrovska Hospital will hold a lecture on the treatment of cancer.

The occasion is the World Breast Cancer Month.

Therefore, free breast examinations will be performed at the surgical clinics throughout the month, said Dr. Mariela Vassileva.

"These examinations will be carried out throughout the month of October, without the patient having to carry any documents. The patients do not have to have any complaints. The idea of this month is to raise attention to breast cancer and to provide the easiest way for patients to pay attention to their health. You must register in advance. For each surgical clinic there is a separate phone that can be found on the hospital's website. Those who wish can make a call between 9am and 1pm each day and make an appointment ".