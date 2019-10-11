President Rumen Radev: EU Needs a Real Cohesion

Bulgaria: President Rumen Radev: EU Needs a Real Cohesion

If the European Union does not invest in social and economic unity during the new term of office of the European institutions, internal division will continue threatening the EU principles and pillars, Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev said at the 15th summit of the heads of state of the Arraiolos Group in Athens.

In his speech Bulgaria’s head of state accentuated on the necessity to overcome the differences between the East and West and the North and South in Europe. The EU still reacts mainly to the changes in the security environment, while other strategic players change this environment in their own interest. The EU still needs an operational plan for protection of its external borders in case of another massive migration pressure and the current situation confirms this, President Radev pointed out and called for reforms of the Dublin Regulation and the EU asylum policy, BNR reported.

