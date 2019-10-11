Today Is the World Obesity Day

On October 11 we mark the World Obesity Day. The idea is to encourage people around the world to maintain a healthy weight.

Obesity, especially in developed countries, is increasing and acquiring a pandemic.

In five years, it is expected that every second person will be overweight, with currently 40% of people over 18 in the world weighing more than normal.

World Obesity Day is an annual campaign that aims to stimulate and support practical actions that will help people achieve and maintain a healthy weight and reverse the global obesity crisis.

In 2018, #WorldObesityDay called for an end to weight discrimination to improve the life chances of people with obesity around the world, World Obesity Federation reported.