No Bulgarian Citizens Were Injured in the Wildfires in California

There have been no reports of injured or affected Bulgarian citizens in the wildfires in California, the Foreign Ministry press centre reported.

At present, the largest fires are in Riverside County in Southern California and south of the City of San Francisco in Northern California. Riverside County has issued mandatory evacuation orders for settlements near fires.

Local authorities have taken measures to prevent fires, as well as preventive measures against their spread.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends the Bulgarian citizens located in the affected areas to comply with all mandatory or recommended evacuation instructions. As a result of the fires, air quality is also expected to deteriorate.

The Consulate General of Bulgaria in Los Angeles is monitoring the situation and is ready to assist as needed. The contact phone number for Los Angeles GC is: +1 310 478 6700, off-duty telephone number: +1 310 437 3606.