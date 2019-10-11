Mostly Sunny Today, Clouds to Decrease

It will be mostly sunny today, clouds will decrease, meteorologist Martin Slavchev of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.

More clouds expected in the afternoon only in the Rila-Rhodope Mountains. Moderate to strong wind will continue to blow from the northwestern, in eastern Bulgaria – from the north. Maximum temperatures between 20C and 25C, in Sofia - about 20C. Atmospheric pressure will be higher than the monthly average and will rise slightly during the day.

