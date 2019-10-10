Over 1000 Children in Bulgaria Are Abandoned by Their Parents Every Year

October 10, 2019
,,In Bulgaria, over 1000 children are abandoned by their parents every year'', social minister Bisser Petkov said.

In his words, legislative changes initiated to prevent abandonment have met with public criticism and protests. Minister Petkov commented in which cases the risk of abandonment of a child is greatest.


Bisser Petkov, Minister of Labor and Social Policy: This risk is greatest in maternity homes, it is highest in cases where the child is born with some disabilities. In this case too, it is the task of the social system to really implement swift, adequate action to reduce the risk of abandonment of this child. To convince parents that they must take care and this child is theirs.

