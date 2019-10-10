Sofia Will Receive 137 Electric Buses, Trams and Trolleys under an European Program

Three contracts for the supply of 137 electric vehicles for the improvement of air quality in Sofia have been signed with the Sofia Municipality, the Ministry of Environment and Water announced.

The total investment is BGN 261.4 million, 218 million of which are grants under the Operational Program Environment. With the use of modern green urban transport, the amount of fine particulate matter in the capital is expected to decrease by 4.81 tonnes per year.

The first contract is for 25 new low-floor articulated trams that will operate on lines 4, 5 and 18. 30 new low-floor articulated trolleybuses will be purchased under the second contract in order to replace already depreciated vehicles.

The project will also deliver 30 new electric buses. New bus lines will also be built to replace existing bus routes. Electric buses will use state-of-the-art ultra-fast capacitors based on ultra-capacitors. 10 charging stations will be built in order for them to be charged. They will be located at the start and end stations and at the service depots.

Under the third contract, will be delivered 52 new electric buses and specialized equipment. They will run on existing and newly opened lines.