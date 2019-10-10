The Next John Wick Will Be a Woman

The sequel to the John Wick movie action will be called Ballerina and its main character will be a girl, Deadline reports.

The spinoff will be directed by Len Wiseman, known for “Underworld”.

The plot will follow a young girl as she seeks revenge against the bad people who murdered her family.

John Wick star Keanu Reeves will be the executive producer of the project. It is unclear if he will also appear in the movie as an actor.

The previous John Wick 3 movie raised more than $ 323 million worldwide.