Mariya Gabriel Opens an Exhibition For Sofia at the European Commission

Bulgarian Commissioner Mariya Gabriel opened an exhibition "Sofia - 140 Years Capital of Bulgaria" at the European Commission building in Brussels.



The exhibition presents key places in the capital through the techniques of digital art photography. Many people in Brussels carry Sofia in their heart, Gabriel said at the opening. The author of the works is the artist Velizar Dimitrov. The project was developed specifically for the Regional Museum of History in Sofia.



Guests and staff at the European Commission will be able to view the digital paintings by October 18th.

Mariya Gabriel - Commissioner for Digital Economy and Digital Society: Sofia has made an impressive journey - from the small town at the end of the 19th century to a comfortable, modern, dynamic, trending city. Now our infrastructure in the capital is constantly improving, it hosts world political, sports and cultural events.