Turkey Launches Land Operation in Northern Syria

Turkey launched a land operation in northern Syria late last night. Strikes were made on 181 military targets, according to the Turkish Ministry of Defense.

Jihadist prison has also been defeated, according to a Kurdish-led coalition in northeast Syria.

The Kurds also say they have repelled an attack by Turkish troops. The United States has not given the green light on Turkish actions in Syria, said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. In a joint statement by the 28 member states, the European Union called on Turkey "to end unilateral hostilities".

The Arab League meets Saturday for an extraordinary meeting at the request of Egypt, in connection with the Turkish offensive in northeast Syria. The UN Security Council will also meet in private today, at the request of 5 European countries - Britain, France, Germany, Belgium and Poland.

