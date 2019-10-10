President Rumen Radev is on a Working Visit to Athens

President Rumen Radev will attend the summit meeting of the heads of State of the Arraiolos Group which this year will be held in Athens on October 10 and 11, the President's press secretariat said Wednesday. 

The Arraiolos Summit is bringing together heads of state and parliamentary republics of the European Union to discuss topical issues on Europe's agenda.

Today the President will meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and tomorrow his talks will begin within the forum. The meeting in Athens is dedicated to the migration pressure on Europe and the challenges of community economic development.

