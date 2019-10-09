Lego Will Recycle Old and Unwanted Bricks

Lego offers an option to recycle old and unwanted bricks from the constructor and send them to new recipients, according to an Associated Press.

US consumers will have the opportunity to dispose of their old plastic bricks in a special box and send them to the manufacturer who pays for the postage.

The material will be cleaned and subsequently donated through a charity of US schools.

Lego assures that if the experiment proves successful, the practice will be introduced in other countries next year. The company follows global calls from environmentalists to reduce plastic waste in the environment.

"We know people don't throw away their Lego bricks," Tim Brooks, vice president of environmental responsibility at the Lego Group, said in a statement. "But others have asked us for a safe way to dispose of or to donate their bricks. With Lego Replay, they have an easy option that's both sustainable and socially impactful.”, Cnet reported.

The program is called Lego Replay and is currently active for the US only.