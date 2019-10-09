Bulgarians Evacuated from Hotel in Bodrum due to a Storm

Bulgarians found themselves in the eye of a storm in the Turkish resort of Bodrum. The ground floor of the hotel was literally submerged. An evacuation was required. The tourists were then moved to another hotel. The rooms there, however, were drenched in mold and moisture. There were also cockroaches.

“The rain was coming down in torrents. The complex was really big. We were accommodated not in the hotel itself but in small houses located on the side. When we went to the main restaurant, we saw that there was damage. The building was built on a slope and the water just poured out like a waterfall. Tourists had gathered in the lobby. A little later the evacuation began. However, no one informed us of it. We found out by accident. We were told that they would accommodate us at another hotel. However, the location was terrible. Now we are back in the old hotel. We ourselves took the risk of coming back, " the victim Georgi Marinov said on air of “Hello Bulgaria”.

"The situation in this area of ​​Bodrum was dire. There were also casualties. Within 3 hours, our partners from the Turkish resort were able to evacuate everyone. We are sorry that tourists had to be moved to not so nice hotels, but more importantly, there were no incidents. We will negotiate for the Bulgarians to receive compensation, "said the director of the tourist agency Yana Hitova.