Donald Tusk Has Accused Boris Johnson of Playing with Europe's Future

European Council President Donald Tusk has accused British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of playing with Europe's future, AFP reports. Tusk called on Britain to say what it wants to do with Brexit, DPA reported.

“Boris Johnson, what’s at stake is not winning some stupid blame game. At stake is the future of Europe and the UK as well as the security and interests of our people. You don’t want a deal, you don’t want an extension, you don’t want to revoke, quo vadis?”, Tusk said in a tweet.

European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva stressed that Brussels' position has not changed. "We want a deal. We are working on a deal with the UK, "she said, adding that technical negotiations were ongoing.

The European Commission rejected claims that talks on Britain's withdrawal from the EU were a failure. Negotiations continue, even today. "We are working with an attitude to reach an agreement," a spokesman for the EC said. He added that the commissioners will consider British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's latest proposals on the Irish border today (Belt. Wednesday - 9 October).

Yesterday, Irish media quoted a source from the British government saying the talks were a failure. The source claimed that the Irish side did not want further negotiations.

In recent days, the EU has discussed Johnson's proposals to avoid a separation without an agreement on 31 October. The British prime minister says he will not ask the EU for a new delay and European sources have informally commented that his proposals are not acceptable.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, meanwhile, has warned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that it is highly unlikely to reach a Brexit deal because of the lack of new London proposals for Ireland, according to a source from Downing Street 10. The two leaders had a phone call, AFP added.

Merkel has made it clear that it is rather unlikely to come to a deal, and the European Union has the right to veto the departure of the Customs Union from the UK, Johnson's office said. The German government has not yet commented on the British statement.