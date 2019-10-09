Ecuador Seeks Help from the UN because of the Riots

Authorities in Ecuador have issued a statement to the UN, saying they are ready to receive help from the Organization to deal with the riots in the country, RIA Novosti reports.

"The Ecuadorian government has communicated to the United Nations' representative in Quito its willingness to receive the support of the UN conducive to restoring social peace and understanding in the country," the Ecuadorean Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, the government had expressed concern about the escalation of tensions leading to violence in the last days of the protest.

The cabinet also asked the Catholic Church to use its influence to calm the situation.

The UN called for "all parties to the conflict to seek dialogue and understanding".

Even today, there have been riots in Ecuador, as groups of protesters, mostly from Native American tribes in the mountainous regions, broke the doors of parliament and briefly occupied it before being expelled.

"The Comptroller's office was the target of an attack by an organized gang that clearly intended to extract and destroy documents that sustain civil and criminal responsibilities," Celi said.

The break-in was not carried out by random protesters, but by "professionals, experts in wreaking havoc," said Celi, Xinhuanet reported.

The protest began over fuel price rise but turned into a rebellion against the government.