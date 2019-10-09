We Are Celebrating World Mail Day
On October 9, 1874, a treaty was signed in Bern to establish a Universal Postal Union. It is this day that the whole world now marks as World Mail Day.
The number of member states in the union increased so rapidly over the next three years that its name was changed to Universal Postal Union in 1878. In 1947, the Air Force was granted the status of a specialized UN intergovernmental organization.
On July 1, 1879, Bulgaria became a full member of the Universal Postal Union. In 1880, the Principality received the first invitation to a conference in Paris and this was the beginning of the official international contacts of the Bulgarian Post.
International Letter Week is commemorated by the decision of the 14th Congress of the Universal Postal Union in Ottawa, Canada, in 1957, the calendar week that includes the date of October 9 - World Postal Day.
- » Twitter Has Admitted Abuse of Users' Phone Numbers
- » Over 400 Temperature Records Were Recorded This Summer
- » The Prices of Basic Food Products Are the Same as Last Year
- » Mostly Sunny Today, with Temperatures From 18C to 23C
- » Disney World Visitors Had to Be Rescued from the Park's Newest Facility - "Skyliner", only a Week after its Launch
- » Guinness World Record: American Recognised 11 Ice Cream Flavours for One Minute