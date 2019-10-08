Hearings About Trump's Conversation with Zelensky Began

Donald Trump has accused Democrats leader of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi of treason and added that she should be removed from office. Data on the second whistleblower on the removal of US President Donald Trump are still scarce. Hearings on the case over Trump's conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Vladimir Zelensky, have begun in Congress last night Bulgarian time.



President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has again stormed Twitter against Democratic leaders.

"That makes Nancy Nelos Pelosi nervous, at least as guilty as little Adam Schiff, of wrongdoing, crimes, even treason. I suppose that means that they and everyone who has badly conspired with them should be removed from office. Immediately! "



The Chairman of the Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, said the data from the first informant were reliable. This gave rise to the impeachment procedure. In a telephone interview with his colleague Zelensky, Trump is alleged to have pressured Kiev to launch an investigation into Hunter Biden, Joe Biden's son, a Democrat candidate for the White House.

And according to Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, the disclosures about Biden's business are yet to come.

Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's lawyer: There's a lot more information to come out. We did not go to Romania. Wait until we get to Romania.



Democrats may be one step closer to eliminating Trump in the House of Commons controlled by them, but the process is unlikely to go through the Senate, where Republicans have a majority.