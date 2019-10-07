A Bomb Exploded in a Garage in a Downtown Montana Building
A bomb has exploded in a residential building on Vasil Levski Street in the northwest town of Montana, the regional directorate of the Bulgarian Ministry of the Interior - Montana reported.
A call about an explosion was received at 3:40 am this morning. No injuries were reported. The special anti-terrorism squad is currently examining the scene. The circumstances around the incident are yet to be clarified.
