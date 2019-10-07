Donald Trump to Sign Two Trade Agreements with Japan

US President Donald Trump will sign two trade agreements with Japan later on Monday, according to an official White House announcement.

Trump is scheduled to sign the pacts - a US-Japan trade agreement and a US-Japan digital trade agreement at 3:30 pm local time (10:30 pm Bulgarian time), the White House said.

Last month, Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held a formal signing of a bilateral trade agreement on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly after Washington and Tokyo reached a limited deal.