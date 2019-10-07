More Money for Hospital Care from 2020

Bulgaria: More Money for Hospital Care from 2020

More than BGN 200 million will be allocated for hospital care from 2020, the government announced on October 7 after a meeting at the Council of Ministers with the trade union CITUB and the Health Minister Kiril Ananiev, amid a national protest by medical professionals, BNT reported.

Minister Kiril Ananiev has committed to tightening control over how district and state hospitals distribute wage money.

The protest today was not supported by the Nurses Association, the Bulgarian Medical Association and some patient organisations.

 
