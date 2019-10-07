Excellent Presentation of Bulgaria at the Largest Food Fair in the World

Nearly 50 leading Bulgarian companies took part in the anniversary edition of the 50th largest international exhibition for the food industry in the world - ANUGA, which is held every two years in Cologne, Germany. Representatives from over 100 countries were located at 7,500 booths.

The Bulgarian participation was organized by the Executive Agency for Promotion of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and supported with targeted funding by the Ministry of Economy. The prestigious exhibition provided an opportunity for nearly 160,000 visitors to get acquainted with the Bulgarian products and to taste authentic Bulgarian chutney and yogurt, canned food, frozen food, chocolate, sugar products, meat and milk products.

Bulgaria has a long history in its presentation during ANUGA, with the Executive Agency for Promotion of Small and Medium Enterprises being a major partner of Bulgarian companies with exhibition booths for over a decade. During the event, BSMEPA Executive Director Dr. Boyko Takov welcomed the Bulgarian exhibiting companies, which were located on over 420 square meters of exhibition space. Two of the Bulgarian companies - Paleo Group Ltd., which are the only producers of barbecued meat in Europe, and the producers of bio foods - Super Foods Ltd, were selected from thousands of foreign companies for interviewing and presenting their innovative products in front of a representative committee of specialized companies interested in working together.