Trump Accused Nancy Pelosi of Treason and Called for her Impeachment

US President Donald Trump has launched a fierce attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying she may have committed treason and called for her "immediate impeachment," Reuters and TASS reported.

Trump wrote on Twitter that Pelosi knew about the "lies and mass frauds" of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff "in relation to Congress and the American people."

The president recently sharply criticized Schiff and even called for his arrest because he said he had distorted the content of his telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in July, TASS recalls.

Trump wrote on Twitter:

“Nancy Pelosi knew of all of the many Shifty Adam Schiff lies and massive frauds perpetrated upon Congress and the American people, in the form of a fraudulent speech knowingly delivered as a ruthless con”

And later added:

“This makes Nervous Nancy every bit as guilty as Liddle' Adam Schiff for High Crimes and Misdemeanors, and even Treason. I guess that means that they, along with all of those that evilly 'Colluded' with them, must all be immediately Impeached!”