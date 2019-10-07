Report: In 10 Years, 250,000 Million Children Will Suffer from Obesity

Obesity is undoubtedly the plague of our generation. While one-third of the world is struggling with hunger, the other one-third is overweight.

The increasing number of obese patients puts the world at great risk, but the childhood obesity is even more troubling. Currently, it is estimated that there are more than 150 million overweight children worldwide, and if we don’t take the necessary precautions, that number will increase to 250 million by 2030.

Recent studies in 191 countries, conducted by the World Obesity Federation, show that children which are growing in developing countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America are particularly at risk. This is due to the rapidly changing lifestyle along with the growing popularity and aggressive marketing of junk food.

The report also reveals that the Pacific Islands, such as Cook Islands and Palau, rank among the most endangered countries in the next decade. In addition to less active lifestyles, island countries are more dependent on imports of foods that are often ready-to-cook and rich in sugar and fat.

No country included in the study will be able to reach the goal agreed at the 2013 World Health Organization (WHO) Summit, which requires that childhood obesity levels in 2025 should not be higher than in 2010 and 2012.

According to WHO data, 32% of Turkish children between the ages of 2 and 18 are on the brink of obesity, BGNES reported, quoting Turkey's Sabah newspaper.